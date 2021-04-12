UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Guidewire Software worth $33,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 265.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $104.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.85 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.71.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

