UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Kilroy Realty worth $38,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 85,670 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC opened at $66.78 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In other news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

