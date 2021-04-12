UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,575 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.70% of Sage Therapeutics worth $35,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000.

SAGE opened at $76.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

