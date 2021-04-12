UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,881 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,881 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $30,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,944. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.