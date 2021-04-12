UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,964,814 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,964,814 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Bilibili worth $37,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $105.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

