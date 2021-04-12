UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 20,589 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,589 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of Lamb Weston worth $33,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

