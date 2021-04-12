UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 210,434 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,434 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $36,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $35.26 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.