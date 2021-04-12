UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,553 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Gentex worth $31,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after buying an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,224,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after buying an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 2,828.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 632,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 610,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

