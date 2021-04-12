UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 47,857,035 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 47,857,035 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of JOYY worth $33,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $132,415,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter worth $88,938,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after acquiring an additional 869,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,066,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,322,000 after acquiring an additional 444,517 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY stock opened at $100.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

