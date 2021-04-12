UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 84,443 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Mohawk Industries worth $31,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 467,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

Shares of MHK opened at $202.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $202.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

