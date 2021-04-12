UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 85,224 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,224 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Denali Therapeutics worth $34,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,062,000 after buying an additional 290,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after buying an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $52.26 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.57.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $3,572,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $727,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $1,254,778.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,516,163 shares of company stock worth $163,263,822. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

