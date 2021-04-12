UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 85,633 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,633 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Discovery worth $39,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

