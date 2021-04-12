UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of Arrow Electronics worth $38,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after acquiring an additional 225,236 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $115.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $115.71.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.