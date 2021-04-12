UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of NiSource worth $33,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 29.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in NiSource by 12.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NiSource by 8.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 387,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

NiSource stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

