UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €361.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €287.76 ($338.55).

FRA:ADS opened at €280.00 ($329.41) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €281.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €281.18. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

