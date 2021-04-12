UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DNKEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. 9,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,218. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

