UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:CS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.72. 213,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,661. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 47,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

