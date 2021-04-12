UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $852.50

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 852.50 ($11.14) and last traded at GBX 831.50 ($10.86), with a volume of 6871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 833.50 ($10.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 780.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 773.91.

In other news, insider Brendan McAtamney sold 92,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99), for a total value of £774,064.81 ($1,011,320.63). Also, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of UDG Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £38,600 ($50,431.15).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

