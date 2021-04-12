UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Tops $4.88 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $1.64 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UGAS has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

