Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn Sells 142,945 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total transaction of $45,902,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,576,438.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28.

On Monday, March 29th, Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88.

On Friday, March 26th, Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.57 on Monday, hitting $327.79. The company had a trading volume of 814,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.