Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn Sells 142,945 Shares

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total transaction of $45,902,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,576,438.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,267.28.
- On Monday, March 29th, Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88.
- On Friday, March 26th, Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56.
NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.57 on Monday, hitting $327.79. The company had a trading volume of 814,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
