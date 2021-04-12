Ultiledger (ULT) Price Up 10.8% This Week

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $33.93 million and $121,506.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultiledger Coin Profile

ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

