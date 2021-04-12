Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.57. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UEHPF)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

