Ultra Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.68 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $152.14 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,961.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.90 or 0.01128885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.46 or 0.00439376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00067193 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014869 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001350 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

