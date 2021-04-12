ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Short Interest Update

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ULUR remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. ULURU has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.
About ULURU
