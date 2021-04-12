ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Short Interest Update

ULURU Inc. (OTCMKTS:ULUR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ULUR remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. ULURU has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

ULURU Inc, a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers.

