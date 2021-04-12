UMA (UMA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.33 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $27.41 or 0.00045380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $55.33 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00054924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.45 or 0.00684539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00088841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042861 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,066,455 coins and its circulating supply is 60,055,364 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

