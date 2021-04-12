Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the period. Under Armour makes up approximately 0.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $19,184,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $12,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 570,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 32,612.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 438,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 437,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA remained flat at $$23.00 on Monday. 128,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.