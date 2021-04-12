Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Cap Tops $15.78 Million

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. Unistake has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $529,389.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00067569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00274249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.27 or 0.00720817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,423.33 or 1.00291943 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $589.00 or 0.00977637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00019642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,649,880 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.