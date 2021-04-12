Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $17.55 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $33.53 or 0.00055361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion and approximately $1.12 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 134.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,334,542 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

