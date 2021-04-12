United Airlines (UAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($6.79) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $58.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

