United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Up 8,500.0% in March

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of United Bancshares worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of UBOH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.84.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 24.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

