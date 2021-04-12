United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,201,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.70% of United Community Banks worth $91,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Community Banks stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

