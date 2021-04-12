United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $175.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

