United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,290 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of United States Steel worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,967,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

