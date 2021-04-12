United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.28

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 75130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

