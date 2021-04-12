United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.28

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 75130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.