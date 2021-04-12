UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.53. 88,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,240. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $258.18 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.45.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

