Unitrade Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.58 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Unitrade has a market cap of $25.64 million and $5.58 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00055257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00089071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.82 or 0.00664424 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00035750 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

