Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $679,070.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,508.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ruth Ann Keene also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00.

NYSE U traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.50. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

