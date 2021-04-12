Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.81

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 1382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,668,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,225,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

