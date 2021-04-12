Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.81

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 1382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.
Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.
The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,668,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,225,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
