Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after acquiring an additional 82,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 246,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

