UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $19.96

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $19.39. UP Fintech shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 106,307 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on TIGR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.72 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

