uPlexa (UPX) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $5,808.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, uPlexa has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.