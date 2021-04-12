Uptrennd Reaches One Day Volume of $73,923.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $4.87 million and $73,923.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00079356 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 415,001,877 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

