Uquid Coin Reaches Market Cap of $204.60 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $204.60 million and approximately $25.25 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $20.46 or 0.00034045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.66 or 0.00640087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00034463 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

UQC is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.