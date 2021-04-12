Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $3.09

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.00. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 123,377 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $621.88 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 761,405 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.