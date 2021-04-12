Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.05% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS URPTF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,472. Uranium Participation has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.
Uranium Participation Company Profile
