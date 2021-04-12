Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.05% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS URPTF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,472. Uranium Participation has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

