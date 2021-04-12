Urus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $19.41 or 0.00032060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00054476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.84 or 0.00678483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00087606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00041816 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

