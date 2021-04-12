Urus (URUS) Price Up 8.4% This Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Urus has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and $1.65 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $18.81 or 0.00031027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00087354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00624053 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

