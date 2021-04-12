US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326,277 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.54% of US Foods worth $45,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in US Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in US Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. 50,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

