USDJ (USDJ) Market Cap Tops $16.58 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

