USDK (USDK) Price Tops $1.00

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. USDK has a market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $167.21 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00275434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.64 or 0.00701449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.32 or 0.99304015 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $590.98 or 0.00978515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020484 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

